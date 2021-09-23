Marian E. Zehr, age 67, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 10:04 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home.

She was born on April 2, 1954, in Jasper, Indiana, to Otto and Josephine (Dischinger) Kunkel.

She was a 1972 graduate of Jasper High School.

Marian worked at Kimball Electronics and quit to take care of her ailing mother until she passed. Marian then worked at Aristokraft and in 1987 retired to take care of and raise her children. It was then she became involved with her children in Karate. She became a 3rd degree black belt and was an assistant instructor and helped teach the younger children in class.

She was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana – St. Isidore Parish.

She enjoyed canning and cooking and was well known for her sugar cookies, pumpkin roll and dirt pudding among her family and friends. Marian’s favorite hobby was making quilt tops and especially the applique tops. She enjoyed going to quilt shows to see her finished product.

Her greatest joy was her grandkids, teaching them the ABC’s and counting, sled riding, baking and how to cross stitch.

Surviving are her husband, Michael E. Zehr, Dubois, IN, one son, Alex (Heather) Zehr, Dubois, IN, one daughter, Audra (Drew) Caldwell, Sumner, IL, four grandchildren, Breanna Zehr, Jazlyn Zehr, Elijah Caldwell, and Jude Caldwell, two brothers, Dennis Kunkel, Jasper, IN, Bill (Arline) Kunkel, Granite Falls, NC.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Zehr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marian E. Zehr will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Peter’s UCC Cemetery in Dubois.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. St. Isidore Parish will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to St. Peter’s UCC of Dubois, Indiana.

