Mark Wills to perform at Jasper Arts Center in October

A multi-platinum artist is coming to Jasper next month!

Mark Wills is slated to perform at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, October 9th, at 7:30 pm.

Mark Wills has captivated fans and listeners for over two decades and has released a total of 7 albums.

He achieved his first top-charting success at the young age of 23

and has maintained longevity in the music business that many artists can only dream of.

His mission is to create country music filled with depth and meaningful substance to create lasting memories through words,

Tickets are $40 for adults, $38 for seniors, and $35 for students.

Group rates are available.

Tickets are available by visiting jasperarts.org/tickets or by calling (812)-482-3070.