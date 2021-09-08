92-year-old Maurice N. Loechte, of St. Anthony, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Maurice was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on February 17, 1929, to Joseph and Cora (Lueken) Loechte. He married his wife of nearly 67 years, Mary Jane Vonderheide on October 23, 1954, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

He was a United States Army and Korean War Veteran, serving from 1951-1953 as a Teletype Operator.

He was a woodworker at the Kimball – Jasper Corporation for 44 years.

He was a 65 year member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was also a member of St. Anthony Post #493 and their honor guard for many years, lifetime member of the VFW Post #673 and member of their honor guard, was part of the EVV5 Honor Flight and a member of the St. Anthony Community Center.

He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Loechte, St. Anthony, IN, seven daughters, Karen (Glenn) Knies, Winter Springs, FL, Geraldine (Robert) Hamm, Jasper, IN, Sarah (Ken) Van Winkle, Santa Claus, IN, Marcia (Donald) Seitz, Jasper, IN, Donna (Gary) Hanselman, Jasper, IN, Ruth (Rob) Voegel, Evansville, IN, Lisa (Keith) Witte, Jasper, IN, 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one sister, Alvina Fendel, St. Meinrad, IN.

Preceding him in death are one granddaughter, Alexis Gerteisen, three sisters, Lucille Hasenour, Lorina Hasenour, Frances Heeke, and two brothers, Lawrence and Bernard Loechte.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Maurice N. Loechte will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.