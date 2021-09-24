Bonnie Fleck, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 2:49 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by her family.

Bonnie was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on March 22, 1937, to Hubert and Pauline (Altmeyer) Persohn. She married Leroy E. Fleck on September 21, 1957, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2008.

She retired from the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper where she had been a waitress for many years.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Bonnie enjoyed walking, ceramics, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are five children, Kathy (Jeff) Harter, Jasper, IN, Kevin (Kim) Fleck, Ferdinand, IN, Mark (Sherry) Fleck, Bretzville, IN, Kelly (Ralph) Schwenk, Jasper, IN, Jay (Paula) Fleck, Evansville, IN, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one sister, Cora (James) Fischer, Siberia, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are four sisters, Leona Schaeffer, Ardella Schneider, Ruth Knies, and an infant Modesta Persohn, and five brothers, Raymond, Walter, Ralph, Joseph, and Lawrence Persohn.

The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff of Legacy Living and Heart to Heart Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie Fleck will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Holy Family Parish will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.