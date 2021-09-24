Deborah L. McNabb, age 68, of Jasper, passed away at 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born February 5, 1953, in Corydon, to George and Myrtle Louise (Graham) Allison. Deborah loved the Sci-Fi Network, knitting and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Richard, George and Janet Allison and Wanda Greer.

She is survived by three sons, Ricky (Heather) McNabb of Evansville, Shawn (Stephanie) McNabb of Huntingburg and Nathan McNabb of Holland; two sisters, Theresa Foley of Jasper and Margaret Henthorn of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and by fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Deborah L. McNabb will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.D.T., Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m., on Monday, the day of the service. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Riddle Cemetery near English. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com