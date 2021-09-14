Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Monday, September 13th, the hospital has 28 COVID-19 positive hospitalized patients. 25 of these patients are not vaccinated. 3 of these individuals are vaccinated.

A deeper look into these numbers shows that 13 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit. 12 of these patients are not vaccinated, and one is vaccinated.

7 COVID-19 patients who are not vaccinated are on ventilators.

These numbers are updated daily. To see the hospital’s latest COVID-19 numbers, visit Memorial Hospital’s page on Facebook.