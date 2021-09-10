Memorial Hospital Announces Changes Due To Capacity

Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center has announced, beginning September 13, 2021, all elective and non-urgent surgical procedures that would require a patient to stay overnight will be postponed. These changes are due to the increased hospital patient counts and limited capacity resources.

“Due to the increased hospital patient counts and limited capacity of resources, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will be postponing all elective and non-urgent surgical procedures that would require a patient to stay overnight beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, and extending for at least the next two weeks. This will be re-evaluated for additional extensions depending on bed availability, staffing, and hospital patient counts. Emergent cases and elective procedures that if not performed could result in negative patient outcomes will proceed. At this time, we will also proceed with cases in which same day discharge is expected; however, this may be re-evaluated as well if hospital circumstances change.

We understand the burden this causes for patients with scheduled procedures and their surgeons. However, as the current surge of COVID-19 continues, we are experiencing challenges caring for our hospitalized patients, regardless of diagnosis, due to limited bed availability and staff. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.”

As of September 9th, of the 30 hospitalized patients at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, 28 are NOT vaccinated and 2 are vaccinated. All 15 Covid-19 patients in the ICU are NOT vaccinated, and all 8 Covid-19 patients on ventilators are NOT vaccinated.