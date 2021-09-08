49-year-old Michael Lee Knies, of Ferdinand, passed away at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper on Sunday, September 5th.

Michael was born September 22, 1971 in Jasper to Kenneth and Mary Lee (Wendholt) Knies. He married Beth Ficker on January 11, 1992 in St. Ferdinand Church. Michael was a machinist at Superb Tooling. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and St. Joseph’s Sodality. Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening. Michael was a Forest Park Athletics fan. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his wife Beth; two sons, Alex and Conner Knies both of Ferdinand; daughter, Madison Knies of Ferdinand; his mother, Mary lee Knies of Ferdinand; two brothers, Greg (Tonya) Knies of Huntingburg and Chris (Sandy) Knies of Ferdinand; one sister, Cheryl (Mathew) Shafer of Evansville; two grandchildren, ZeakKnies and Karlie Knies. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Knies.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 10th at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Friday from 7-10:30 AM at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required.