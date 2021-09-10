Michael S. Morris, age 50, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Michael was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on February 24, 1971, to Billy Joe and Alice Ann (Jeffries) Morris. He married Bethelyn Woodall on September 14, 2002, at Shiloh United Methodist Church.

He was a 1989 graduate of Jasper High School.

After high school, he went on to work at local factories as a sprayer. He worked as a bouncer at the Calumet in Jasper. He later went on to become restaurant owner and operator of Bubbas Bar and Grill in Haysville, Indiana.

He was a former director of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Michael enjoyed online golf, scratch off lottery tickets, cooking and grilling. He was an avid Indiana University and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Beth Morris, Haysville, IN, two sons; Nathanial Woodall, Terre Haute, IN, and Tanner Morris, Haysville, IN, mother; Alice Ann Morris, Jasper, IN, two sisters; Lorie (Jo) Busold, Put-In-Bay, OH, Tina (Kevin) Hoffman, Jasper, two sister-in-laws; Janet (Dr. Rodney) Kalb, Jasper, Joyce (Douglas) Sanchez, Jasper, one brother-in-law; Jason (Jenny) Woodall, Petersburg, IN, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved puppy, Marty.

A funeral service for Michael S. Morris will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Services will be officiated by Art Ross Jr.

A visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. service time on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel.

Per the family’s request, masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.