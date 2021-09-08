Monte Cassino pilgrimages to be held in October

Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for the Sundays in October.

The pilgrimages begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn. Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

October 3 – Fr. Lambert Reilly, OSB, on “Salvation Began with the ‘Hail Mary’”

October 10 – Br. Zachary Wilberding, OSB, on “The Rosary Zone”

October 17 – Br. Francis Wagner, OSB, on “‘Do Whatever He Tells You’: Mary, the Mother of Disciples”

October 24 – Fr. Colman Grabert, OSB, on “With Mary, It Was Always ‘Yes!’”

October 31 – Fr. Denis Robinson, OSB, on “Mary, Mother of Souls”

Services begin at 2 p.m. Central Time. The public is welcome. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the Archabbey on State Road 62 in St. Meinrad, IN.

For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at (812) 357-6501. For updates on the day of the event, call (812) 357-6611.