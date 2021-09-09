Multiple Streets in Huntingburg to be Closed for Milling, Paving, and Patching Work

Due to milling, paving, and patching work, the following streets will be closed, weather permitting:

On Thursday, September 9

Washington Street from 4 th to 5 th Streets;



On Friday, September 10

Washington Street from 4 th to 5 th Streets; 5 th Street from US231 to Washington Street; and Jackson Street from 6 th to 8 th Streets;



On Monday, September 13

Washington Street from 4 th to 5 th Streets; 5 th Street from US231 to Washington Street; and Jackson Street from 6 th to 8 th Streets.



There will be no parking on the street during the work. Please avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.