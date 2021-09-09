Multiple Streets in Huntingburg to be Closed for Milling, Paving, and Patching Work

Due to milling, paving, and patching work, the following streets will be closed, weather permitting:
- On Thursday, September 9
-
- Washington Street from 4th to 5th Streets;
- On Friday, September 10
-
- Washington Street from 4th to 5th Streets;
- 5th Street from US231 to Washington Street;
- and Jackson Street from 6th to 8th Streets;
- On Monday, September 13
-
- Washington Street from 4th to 5th Streets;
- 5th Street from US231 to Washington Street;
- and Jackson Street from 6th to 8th Streets.
There will be no parking on the street during the work. Please avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route.
For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.
