New information released about situation on Natcher Bridge

Both lanes of Natcher Bridge are open after being closed for nearly 15 hours on Tuesday due to a suicidal subject.

Kentucky State Police say the unidentified man took his own life.

The day started at 1:23 am when Spencer County Central Dispatch received a call from a woman stating there was a suspicious person around her barn and property.

The pursuit started when they noticed a passenger car driving away from the barn and through the yard.

The vehicle later stopped and the female driver exited the vehicle. The man in the passenger seat then moved into the driver’s seat and left the scene after refusing to get out of the car.

The pursuit continued east on State Road 66 at a high rate of speed.

Rockport Police deployed stop sticks near County Road 350 West and State Road 66.

The vehicle continued eastbound on State Road 66 after striking the stop sticks and drove through Rockport before becoming disabled on the Natcher Bridge on US 231 Southbound.

The male subject then exited the vehicle and proceeded on foot southbound on US 231 on the Natcher Bridge where Kentucky authorities began their investigation.

During the investigation, US 231 at Natcher Bridge was closed.