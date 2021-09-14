18-year-old Nicholas “Nick” McKown, of Holland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, in a vehicle accident south of Huntingburg.

He was born November 7, 2002, in Jasper, Indiana, to Rachel Lee (Fulkerson) and William Bryant McKown. Nick worked at Paul’s Powder Coating in Holland. He enjoyed playing guitar, camping, hiking and being with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Conner McKown Hall; and one grandmother, Lisa Howard.

He is survived by his mother, Rachel Lee (Jose) Chavez of Holland; his father, William Bryant (Jana) McKown of Washington; five siblings, Kelsey Stefanovich of Acworth, Georgia, Aransas Pendley and Sampson McKown, both of Washington, Sara Mares and Diego Chavez, both of Holland; and three grandparents, William “Bill” and Patricia “Pat” Fulkerson of Stendal, and Philip McKown of Washington.

Funeral services for Nicholas “Nick” McKown will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen. Rev. Jan Miller will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 15th; and also from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Thursday, the day of the service.