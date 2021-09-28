Nora Judith McCarty, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on , 2021, at home.

Nora was born in French Lick, Indiana, on , 1946, to Elvin and Ruby (Sels) Lagenour. She married Jessie McCarty on , 1964, in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

She enjoyed doing crafts. She also loved spending time with family and friends, and talking to people in general as she never met a stranger.

Surviving are her husband, Jessie McCarty, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Tamara McCarty, Jasper, IN, Brandi (Matt) Leinenbach, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two sisters, Joyce Zehr, Birdseye, IN, Mandy Huff, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Donald Lee (Trish) Lagenour, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are one son, James McCarty, one sister and two brothers.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com