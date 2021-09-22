Northeast Dubois Intermediate School releases footage of flooding

Northeast Dubois Intermediate School is giving the community a closer look at what happened inside the school during the flooding on August 30th.

The school just released a video from their security camera this week.

In the video, water first began gathering right behind the school before blasting through the kitchen door.

Water from the kitchen then began spilling into the school’s multi-purpose room.

After this, the video shows the basement doors being forced open, allowing a wall of water to flood into the basement.

The other set of basement doors then opened, allowing water to escape down the hallway.