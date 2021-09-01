Northeast Dubois Schools releases flood damage update

Some Northeast Dubois students are heading back to the classroom today, but some will have to wait until next week.

Northeast Dubois Intermediate School received extensive damage from the flooding on Monday night, forcing e-learning district-wide on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, September 1st, students at Northeast Dubois Elementary School and Junior/Senior High School will return to in-person learning.

Students who attend Northeast Dubois Intermediate school will remain in e-learning for the remainder of the week.

As of now, school officials say the plan is to have those students return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7th.

Northeast Dubois would also like to extend a “Thank You” to all of the volunteers who helped out during the rain… especially Dubois Fire Fighters, Dubois Water, Patoka Lake Water, and One Moore Bar and Grill for supplying the volunteers with food and water.