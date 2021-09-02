One injured in single-vehicle crash on I-64

Police have released more information about the single-vehicle crash that closed a section of I-64 in Dubois County on Wednesday morning.
According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, the driver fell asleep at the wheel, drove off the roadway, and rolled over near the 65.5-mile marker on I-64 in Dubois County.
The driver was found unconscious and flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment.
The road was closed for a few hours while crews cleaned up the scene as was reopened.
No other information is being released at this time.
