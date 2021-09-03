Patoka Lake hosts ‘Wheelin’ in the Fish’ event Sept. 18

Patoka Lake will host its 17th annual “Wheelin’ IN the Fish” event on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osborn boat ramp.

The event is designed to highlight the accessible features of Patoka Lake for people with disabilities and their families. The event is free and includes fishing, lunch, and dessert. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided. Certificates and door prizes will be awarded to all participants. Bring lawn chairs and sunscreen to enjoy the day.

Osborn boat ramp is located off State Road 145, 2 miles north of the intersection with S.R. 164 intersection, and 14 miles south of French Lick. Watch for the signs. For more information call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.

The DNR, Patoka Bass Anglers, Southern Indiana Center for Independent Living (SICIL), and Springs Valley Optimist Club sponsor the event.