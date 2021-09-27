Pavement preservation project to begin in Jasper this week

Some Jasper residents need to find a new space to park their cars this week.

The Jasper Street Department and their Contractor, Pavement Solutions, are beginning a pavement preservation project at 8 am on Tuesday, September 28th.

Project Streets to be affected are as follows:

-Mill Street, from 30th Street to 36th Street

-Lakeside Drive, from 31st Street to 36th Street

-Bittersweet Drive, from Lakeside Drive to 31st Street

-Old Huntingburg Road, from 12th Avenue to 100 South

-12th Avenue, from Wernsing Road to Habig (Haw-big) Street

-350 West, from Highway 56 to 150 North

All vehicles must be removed from the affected street and out of driveways if residents plan to leave throughout the day of surfacing to their street.

These streets will be closed during the process and motorists will not be allowed to drive on them.

The street being processed is expected to re-open each evening, depending on weather conditions.

All residents will be notified by door-hanger prior the day before their street is processed.

The project should be completed by the end of the day on Monday, October 4th, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.