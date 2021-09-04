Perry County Deputies Stop Vehicle and Administer Narcan

Friday 9/3/21 at approximately 05:41 CST Central Dispatch in Perry County was notified of a dangerous driver westbound on Interstate 64 in Crawford County. It was reported that this vehicle had struck a guardrail and continued on, without stopping. Further calls stated that the vehicle had since blown a tire and was driving on the rim throwing sparks and obstructing traffic due to failure to maintain its path of travel. Perry County Deputies were able to intercept the suspect vehicle at the 74MM in Perry County where a brief pursuit ensued. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle at the intersection of SR145 and I-64. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Shortly after the traffic stop, Deputies observed the suspect begin to show signs of a possible overdose while in custody. Deputies began life-saving measures by rendering first aid and administering two doses of Narcan to the suspect. An ambulance arrived at the scene and the suspect had to be flown to a hospital for medical treatment.

Methamphetamine along with other narcotics were located in the vehicle.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Perry County EMS, Central Dispatch, and Air Evac 92. Charges are pending and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sheriff Malone said he was very proud of everyone that helped with this incident.