Police searching for 4 suspects on the run in Spencer County

Four suspects are on the run in Spencer County after a pursuit.

Officials say the pursuit began in Warrick County and ended between Dale and Lincoln City in Spencer County.

The Indiana State Police say a helicopter, police dogs, and several agencies are searching for the suspects in the Lincoln State Park area.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you notice anything suspicious, call Spencer County Dispatch at (812)-649-2289 option 1, or dial 911.