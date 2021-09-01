Preaching lecture and workshop set at Saint Meinrad

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, will present the 30th annual John S. and Virginia Marten Lecture and Workshop in Homiletics on Wednesday, October 6, on the Saint Meinrad campus.

The lecturer for this year’s program is Fr. Michael Connors, CSC, ThD. He is a pastoral theologian and homiletics on the faculty of the Theology Department at the University of Notre Dame, where he also directs the John S. Marten Program in Homiletics and Liturgics.

He is the author of Preaching for Discipleship: Preparing Homilies for Christian Initiation, published in 2018. He also was the editor of several other books, including Preaching as Spiritual Leadership: Guiding the Faithful as Mystic and Mystagogue and Effective Preaching: Bringing People into an Encounter with God.

His lecture is titled “Savoring the Mysteries: Mystagogical Preaching.” The lecture will begin at 9:15 a.m. Central Time in St. Bede Theater. The corresponding workshop will follow.

This lecture/workshop series is made possible by an endowment established by the John S. Marten family of Indianapolis. For decades, Virginia Marten and the late John S. Marten have generously supported the homiletics program at Saint Meinrad.

Parking is available behind St. Bede Hall, as well as in the Guest House and student parking lots.