Preservation project to affect several Jasper streets

The Jasper Street Dept, along with contractor, Pavement Solutions, will begin a pavement preservation, aka, Micro surface, project on Tuesday, Sept 28 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets & out of driveways, should residents intend to leave throughout the day of surfacing to their street, as these streets will be Closed during this process, & motorists will not be allowed to travel on them.

The street being processed, should however, re-open each evening, depending on drying conditions.

All residents will be notified via a door hanger, the day prior to their street being processed.

**NOTE: There will be a lot of switching from street to street as drying conditions & traffic flow will be continually assessed.**

Project Streets to be affected are as follows:

Mill St – 30th St to 36th St

Lakeside Dr – 31st St to 36th St

Bittersweet Dr – Lakeside Dr to 31st St

Old Huntingburg Rd – 12th Ave to 100 S

12th Ave – Wernsing Rd to Habig St

350 W – Hwy 56 to 150 N

This project should be completed by the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 4, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.