Preservation project to affect several Jasper streets

The Jasper Street Dept, along with contractor, Pavement Solutions, will begin a pavement preservation, aka, Micro surface, project on Tuesday, Sept 28 at approximately 8:00 a.m.
All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets & out of driveways, should residents intend to leave throughout the day of surfacing to their street, as these streets will be Closed during this process, & motorists will not be allowed to travel on them.
The street being processed, should however, re-open each evening, depending on drying conditions.
All residents will be notified via a door hanger, the day prior to their street being processed.
**NOTE: There will be a lot of switching from street to street as drying conditions & traffic flow will be continually assessed.**
Project Streets to be affected are as follows:
Mill St – 30th St to 36th St
Lakeside Dr – 31st St to 36th St
Bittersweet Dr – Lakeside Dr to 31st St
Old Huntingburg Rd – 12th Ave to 100 S
12th Ave – Wernsing Rd to Habig St
350 W – Hwy 56 to 150 N
This project should be completed by the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 4, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.
