Quarter Pound of Methamphetamine Leads to Dealing Arrest by ISP

A Labor Day drug bust in Southern Indiana led to one arrest and a quarter pound of methamphetamine off the street.

22-year-old Brooklyn Smith of Bedford is suspected of dealing methamphetamine and was arrested on Monday while traveling from Louisville to Bedford with a large amount of meth.

She was pulled over for speeding in a 55 mph zone on State Road 37 north of U.S. 50 West.

Indiana State Police searched her car and found a methamphetamine pipe, digital scales with methamphetamine residue, and a loaded handgun in her purse.

They placed Smith into custody, who then let troopers know that she had methamphetamine hidden in her bra. It was discovered that Smith had 4 ounces of methamphetamine.

Smith was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for felony counts of dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams and possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams.