87-year-old Ralph L. Buechler, of St. Anthony, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 5:30 am on , 2021 at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ralph was born in St. Anthony, Indiana on , 1934 to Henry and Helen (Brames) Buechler. He married Helen L. Lueken on , 1957 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, IN. She preceded him in death on , 2013.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea and was a member of American Legion Post #493. He retired from Jasper Cabinet Co. after 40 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer who enjoyed raising hogs and planting crops.

Ralph was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, and the St. Anthony Community Center.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, participating in Sheephead tournaments, reading westerns and biographies, and driving on country roads.

Surviving are four daughters, Cheryl Wigand (Gary), Jasper, Karen Mehling, Newburgh, Ann East (John), Evansville, and Tara Roos (Roger), Evanston; three sons, Tom Buechler (Nita), Evansville, Alan Buechler, Jasper, and Ron Buechler (Debbie), Ferdinand; twelve grandchildren, Kevin and Jill Wigand, Robbie and Alicia Mehling, Alex Buechler, Kayla and Lance Buechler, Kristin and Ian East, Dustin Roos, Maggie Lannert and Miranda Taylor; six great grandchildren, and one great grandchild due in January; one sister, Imelda Mehling, Ferdinand; one brother, Wilfred Buechler (Marilyn) St. Anthony; and one sister-in-law, Lila Buechler, St. Anthony.

Preceding him in death beside his wife was one brother, John Buechler; two sisters, Elfrieda Lueken and Irma Jean Buechler – who died in infancy; one son-in-law, Mark Mehling; and two brothers-in-law, Ollie Lueken and Eugene Mehling.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph L. Buechler will be held at 11:00 am on , 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am Mass time at St. Anthony Catholic Church on .

Masks will be strongly recommended for the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or the Dubois County Special Olympics.