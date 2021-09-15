Red Cross initiative aims to increase blood availability for patients with sickle cell disease

The American Red Cross has launched a new initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease.

Over 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, and the majority of patients are of African descent.

Many patients with sickle cell disease require regular blood transfusions to help manage their disease.

Many individuals who are Black have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their donations ideal for helping patients with sickle cell disease.

More than half of blood donors who are Black have blood that is free of C,E and K antigens – making them the best match for those with sickle cell disease.

Donors can take action today by scheduling a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

To help tackle the need for blood in September – Sickle Cell Awareness Month − all donors who come to give with the Red Cross from September 13th to the 30th will receive a limited-edition football-themed T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

In Dubois County:

-Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand from 10 am to 3 pm on Monday, September 20th

-YMCA in Ferdinand from 2 to 7 pm on Friday, September 24th

– Norris, Blessinger, and Woebkenberg Orthopaedics on St. Charles Street in Jasper from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm on Thursday, September 16th

-St. Anthony Community Center in St. Anthony from 1 to 6 pm on Tuesday, September 21st

In Gibson County:

-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tell City from 2 to 7 pm on Wednesday, September 22nd

In Spencer County:

-Lincoln Heritage Public Library in Dale from 1 to 6 pm on Monday, September 27th

-Saint Meinrad in Saint Meinrad from 11 am to 4 pm Thursday, September 16th

-Santa Claus United Methodist Church in Santa Claus from 1 to 6 pm

Daviess County:

-Crane on 13598 East-West Gate Drive in Odon from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, September 22nd