71-year-old Richard E. “Dick” Clark, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Dick was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 29, 1949, to Raymond and Georgia (Bullock) Clark. He married Margaret “Magy” Schitter on June 12, 1971, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2013.

He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era.

Dick retired from Jasper Automotive, where he had worked for several years.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1175, where he held his Pilgrim Degree, the American Legion Post #147, and the Southern Indiana Leathernecks – Marine Corp League.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Cindy Newkirk, Jasper, IN, one son, Scott Clark, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Krystalyn (Clay) Williams and Collin (Paxton) Newkirk and three great grandchildren, Spencer Harlen, Alice Williams, and Reagan Newkirk.

Preceding him in death besides his wife and parents, are two brothers, Raymond Jr. “Butch” and Ronald Clark.

A grave site service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Moose Lodge #1175 will hold a ritual at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be to the wishes of the family.