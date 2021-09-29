Right to Life Paper/Aluminum Can Drive To Take Place this Weekend

If you’ve been putting off recycling those aluminum cans, this weekend is the time to get rid of them!

The next Right to Life Aluminum can and paper drive takes place on Saturday, October 2nd!

Those who live in Daviess County can bring their items to the Tractor Supply Company Parking Lot in Washington.

This is the main location for the Paper Drive and is open from 9 am to 1 pm. All other locations around the county are open from 9 am to 12 noon.

Martin County residents can bring their items to the Martin County Recycling Center between 9 am and 12 noon.

Right to Life is also asking for volunteers for the event. If you can volunteer, even for one hour, contact Louis Kavanaugh Jr. at (812)-486-3658. If you live in Martin County and can volunteer, call Van McAtee at (812)-295-4251, or come out the day of the Paper Drive to the paper drive location.