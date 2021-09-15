78-year-old Ruth Jean Bolin Englert, of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, September 11th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Ruth was born January 28, 1943 in Martinsville, IN to Loyd and Ida (Pool) Bolin. She married Floyd Englert on May 30, 1964 in Jasper. Ruth was a cook for many years at the Ferdinand American Legion as well as Yaggis in Jasper and Ferdinand Holiday Foods.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Floyd Englert of Ferdinand; two sons, Kenny (Julie) Englert of Ferdinand and Randy Englert of Huntingburg; one daughter, Pamela (Patrick) Englert of Ferdinand; two sisters, Lois (Roger) Stephens of Martinsville and Judy Burton of Fayetteville, TN; five grandchildren, Greg Adams Jr. of Salem, KY., BriennaEnglert of Dale, Rachel Workman of Birdseye, Andrew Englert of Bretzville and Jessica Englert of Indianapolis; three greatgrandchildren, Hailey Workman, Lyla Workman and Colson Huff. Ruth was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Donald Bolin and a sister, Doris Hamilton.

Private services will be held at a later date. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements.