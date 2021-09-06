Section of Newton Street to close Tuesday for sidewalk project

A section of Newton Street is closing for a major sidewalk project this week.

The City of Jasper has hired a contractor to construct a sidewalk on the portion of Newton Street from the State Police Post to 30th Street.

The northbound lane will be closed, beginning Tuesday, September 7th.

The center turn lane will be the northbound lane.

This lane closure will remain in place for the duration of the project.

The City of Jasper reminds motorists to slow down in construction zones.