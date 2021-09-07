Several vehicles robbed in Perry County; firearms and two vehicles stolen

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Deputies say several vehicles were rummaged through Monday night on Old State Road 37 between the Gatchel area all the way to Michaels Market.

Numerous items including firearms, a Dodge Journey, and red Dodge Charger were stolen.

If anyone has cameras or noticed anything suspicious last night, please call dispatch at (812)-547-7068 so a deputy can take a report.