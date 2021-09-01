Sister Helen Maurer of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the monastery.

Sister Helen was born on May 5, 1921 in Haubstadt, IN, the fifth of seven children of Theodore and Theresa (Hoefling) Maurer. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1937 from Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and made her monastic vows in 1939 as Sister Mary Pierre, later changing back to her given name.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Esther Marie Will (and her husband Leo); Verena Will (and her husband Alphonse); Ruth Ann Schmitt (and her husband Elmer); Rosemary Maier (and her husband Virgil); and her brothers Vincent and William Maurer. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lillian (Schmitt) Maurer, her nieces and nephews, and her religious community.

Sister Helen graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from St. Benedict College and a Master’s degree in Music Education from Butler University. She also earned her Doctorate in Voice Pedagogy from Indiana University.

Sister Helen taught music in Evansville at St. Benedict School and Mater Dei High School, and at Christ the King School in Indianapolis. She also taught music in Ferdinand at the Academy Immaculate Conception (where she also taught Latin), Marian Heights Academy, and St. Benedict College, also serving as choir instructor at the latter. In addition, she was a Music Instructor at Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Sister Helen served in the Music Ministry at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand as Organist and as Music Instructor for students in Ferdinand and Tell City. She also served as Liturgist. She most recently served in Prayer Ministry at Hildegard Health Center in Ferdinand.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required for visitations. Funeral services will be private for family and the monastic community but will be live-streamed at funeral.thedome.org. Visitation will be in the Alumnae Center at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, Thursday, September 2from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and on Friday, September 3 in the monastery church from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m.Funeral Mass will held on Friday, September 3 at 4:30 p.m.with burial in the monastic cemetery following services. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.