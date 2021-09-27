Sister Victoria Pohl of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the monastery.

Sister Victoria was born Doris Pohl on March 29, 1930, in Haubstadt, Indiana, the second of nine children of Victor Karl and Catherine Carrie (Waterman) Pohl. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1947 from Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and made her monastic vows in 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Victor Carl, Jr.; her brother Robert Francis and his wife Norma (Greubel) Pohl; and her brothers Harold William, Kenneth Wayne, and Eugene Anthony Pohl. She is survived by her brother Donald Frank and his wife Sharon (Will) Pohl; her sister Marilyn Ann and her husband Michael Ankenbrand; her brother Frederick Wilbert and his wife Melba (Schultheis) Pohl; her sister-in-law Bernadette (Riedford) Pohl; her sister-in-law Janice (Fendel) Pohl; and her religious family.

Sister Victoria earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Benedict College, a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Notre Dame University, and a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Iowa.

During a teaching career that spanned 46 years, she taught elementary students at St. Theresa School in Evansville, taught mathematics at Mater Dei HighSchool in Evansville, was an Associate Professor of Mathematics at St.Benedict College, and was a math instructor at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. She served as Coordinator of Food Pantry / Emergency Services at St.Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Evansville for 13 years, as Cash Bursar and Mailroom Supervisor at Monastery Immaculate Conception for six years, and in Prayer Ministry at Hildegard Health Center for seven years.

Visitation will be in the Alumnae Center at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 28from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, September 29 from 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. in the monastery church. A private vigil service will be held in the monastery church on Tuesday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. for the family and monastery community only. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 29at 4:30 p.m. for the family and monastery community only, with burial in the monastic cemetery following services. Social distancing and masks will be required for all. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand online at www.thedome.org or by sending a check payable to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinandto: Monastery Immaculate Conception, Attn: Sister Victoria Memorial, 802 E 10th St, Ferdinand, IN 47532.