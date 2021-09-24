Speakers announced for Indiana Regional Women’s Conference

Posted By: Ann Powell September 24, 2021

The Indiana Regional Women’s Conference is next month, and some of the speakers for this year’s event may sound familiar.

Scheduled Speakers include:

Keynote Speaker – Pat Koch, Holiday World

Panel Discussion Speakers

  • Ann Knies – Owner, Chocolate Bliss
  • Cindy Gaskins,Co-Founder of Sisson Steel, Pike     County Community Foundation
  • Lacy L. Crosier,Co-founder & CEO C&R Construction
  • Kelli Reinke– Spencer County Sheriff

Afternoon speaker –  Tai Blythe, PACE Community Action Agency

This year’s event takes place at the Black Horse Barn in Lynnville on Friday, October 15th.

Tickets are $50 each.

Click here to register

 

