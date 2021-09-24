Speakers announced for Indiana Regional Women’s Conference

The Indiana Regional Women’s Conference is next month, and some of the speakers for this year’s event may sound familiar.

Scheduled Speakers include :

Keynote Speaker – Pat Koch, Holiday World

Panel Discussion Speakers

Ann Knies – Owner, Chocolate Bliss

Owner, Chocolate Bliss Cindy Gaskins, Co-Founder of Sisson Steel, Pike County Community Foundation

Co-Founder of Sisson Steel, Pike County Community Foundation Lacy L. Crosier, Co-founder & CEO C&R Construction

Co-founder & CEO C&R Construction Kelli Reinke– Spencer County Sheriff

Afternoon speaker – Tai Blythe, PACE Community Action Agency

This year’s event takes place at the Black Horse Barn in Lynnville on Friday, October 15th.

Tickets are $50 each.

Click here to register