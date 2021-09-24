The Indiana Regional Women’s Conference is next month, and some of the speakers for this year’s event may sound familiar.
Scheduled Speakers include:
Keynote Speaker – Pat Koch, Holiday World
Panel Discussion Speakers
- Ann Knies – Owner, Chocolate Bliss
- Cindy Gaskins,Co-Founder of Sisson Steel, Pike County Community Foundation
- Lacy L. Crosier,Co-founder & CEO C&R Construction
- Kelli Reinke– Spencer County Sheriff
Afternoon speaker – Tai Blythe, PACE Community Action Agency
This year’s event takes place at the Black Horse Barn in Lynnville on Friday, October 15th.
Tickets are $50 each.
Be the first to comment on "Speakers announced for Indiana Regional Women’s Conference"