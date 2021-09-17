SPENCER COUNTY SEARCH UPDATE: 1 in custody, 3 suspects at large, North Spencer Schools closed

One person is in custody and three suspects are still at large after a pursuit in Spencer County.

Officials say the pursuit began in Warrick County on Thursday and ended between Dale and Lincoln City in Spencer County when the suspects ran from the scene. Narcotics were found inside the vehicle and police recovered a stolen firearm that was thrown out of the window during the pursuit.

State Police say they utilized several law enforcement agencies, drones, helicopters, and K-9’s throughout the night in the Lincoln State Park area and were unable to locate the suspects.

According to the Santa Claus Police Department, officers are now concentrating in the areas west of US 231 near the State Road 162 (Santa Claus) exit.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you notice anything suspicious, call Spencer County Dispatch at (812)-649-2289 option 1, or dial 911.

North Spencer School officials also decided to keep students and staff at home today as police continue to search for the suspects.

A decision regarding this evening’s football game and homecoming ceremonies will be made around 1 pm this afternoon. A school make-up day for this cancellation will be discussed and announced at a later date.