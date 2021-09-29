St. Martin Fall Social to take place Sunday

An event with fall-themed fun for all ages is coming to Chrisney this weekend!

The annual St. Martin Fall Social takes place from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, October 3rd, at 58 South Church Street in Chrisney.

Families have the chance to partake in a variety of foods, including Norb’s Famous Soup, Pork Chop Dinners, Fried Chicken Dinners, Outside Concession Stand, Sweet Shoppe, and Homemade Ice Cream and Cobblers.

Social events include pick-a prize auction, a silent auction, cruise-in car show, quilt raffle, ½ pot drawing, hourly attendance prizes, and a cake wheel.

Attendees can also enter three different raffles for chances to win a fire pit, Apple Watch 6, and Holiday World Season Passes.

Other activities include face painting, fun for the kids, and live music by Nick Hamilton.

For more information, visit the St. Martin Catholic Parish- Annual Social’s Event Facebook Page.