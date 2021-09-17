St. Mary’s in Huntingburg to hold picnic this weekend

A picnic full of family fun is taking place in Huntingburg this weekend!

The St. Mary’s Picnic in Huntingburg runs from 10:30 am to 4 pm at 317 North Washington Street in Huntingburg.

Features this year include a cash grand raffle with over $6,000 worth of cash prizes, bingo Chinese and silent auctions, a quilt raffle inflatables, and games for all ages.

A variety of foods are also being offered this year, including chicken and roast beef dinners, tacos, chicken noodle soup, tortas, homemade ice cream, Mexican corn, steak nachos, tamales, pupusas, smoothies, and much more.

Free BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS are available.

*Two GOLF CARTS will be available with drivers to assist in transporting people to and from the area parking lots to the Picnic.

*PICNIC DAY MASS SCHEDULE will be 7:30 am and 9:30 am (Bilingual). There will NOT be a 10:00 am or a 12:00pm (Spanish) Mass!

For more information, visit the Huntingburg St. Mary’s Catholic Church Facebook page.