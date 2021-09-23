If you’re looking for a rockin good time, then St. Meinrad is the place to be this weekend. St. Meinrad is celebrating the 10th annual St. Meinrad Rocks Fest this Friday starting at 6 pm central time and Saturday at noon central time a the St. Meinrad Park.

Event Coordinator, Carol Troesch, says there is something for all ages to enjoy.

“This year a vendor fair on Saturday and food trucks both days a beer garden sponsored by Louie’s and lots of children’s activities also Santa and his sleigh will be there as well we will have an adoption blitz with it takes a village and silly safari live animal show, so lots of fun for the kids and adults so it’s family-friendly, completely free.”

With the fest being canceled last year because of covid, Troesch says they are more ready now than ever.

“I mean last year we were all off because of that so everybody is anxious to get out, we are completely outdoors which makes a lot of people feel safer and so I am hoping for a great crowd, we got great weather in the forecast.”

Proceeds from the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest will benefit the town museum fund a fund created via the Spencer County community foundation that will help to preserve the beauty and history of st. Meinrad.

The gates and beer garden will open 1 hour before the show is scheduled to begin. The fest which is free admission takes place at the St.Meinrad park starting at 6 pm central time on Friday and at noon central time on Saturday.