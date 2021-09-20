St. Meinrad RocksFest- Our 10th Rockin’ Year – FREE Admission!

Inkspot Productions, LLC presents the 10th St. Meinrad RocksFest on September 24 and 25. The two-day benefit event will be held at the St. Meinrad Park will again feature FREE Admission.

Donations will be accepted for anyone wishing to donate to the cause, with all proceeds going toward the upcoming town museum.

This year’s event will again feature a beer garden (sponsored by Louie’s Tavern), children’s activities, and country and rock music by a total of 15 acts on two stages, both bands and solo acts, both returning favorites and newcomers, as well as a live animal show! Food trucks will be present both days, and fest and performer merchandise will also be sold.

AVendor Fair will also take place on Saturday in the park area.

New this year will be the Adoption Blitz by “It Takes a Village” Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon. Santa and his sleigh, Silent Knight, from the Santa Claus Haus, will also be present each day for chats and pictures!

The gates and beer garden will open one hour before the show is scheduled to begin.

The lineup for the weekend is as follows (all times listed are Central and are subject to change):

BG = Beer Garden Stage

Friday, September 24

6:00pm Star-Spangled Banner- Phil the Excitement (Colors presented by Boy Scout Troop #102)

6:00 Atlas of the Dogs

7:15 Tony Henning (BG)

8:00 Joe Nobody

9:15 Freddie Bourne (BG)

10:00 Muddy Earl

Saturday, September 25

12:30pm Star-Spangled Banner- Phil the Excitement(Colors presented by St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366)

12:30 EV Mae (BG)

1:15 Uncle Pecos

2:45 Band Sold Separately (BG)

3:30 No Governor

5:00 The Flemings (BG)

5:00 Silly Safaris Shows Inc. Live Animal Show (Park Area)

5:45 Misty & Jason w/The Hiding

7:15 Cory Sims (BG)

8:00 Dirty Trixx

9:30 Jordan Miller and Alexander Hellenberg (BG)

10:15 Stackin’ Eights

No carry-in alcohol will be allowed. IDs are required for beer garden.

Proceeds from the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest will benefit the town museum fund, a fund created via the Spencer County Community Foundation that will help to preserve the beauty of and history in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Organizer Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch added, “We are consistently working toward building funds to create a permanent display that will preserve town memorabilia and historical pieces. Bringing people and families together for a weekend of fun, music, and food is an excellent way to celebrate a small town’s heritage!”

Direct tax-deductible contributions to the fund can be mailed to the Spencer County Community Foundation at P.O. Box 3, Rockport, Indiana 47635 or made online at communityfoundation.wufoo.com/forms/gifts-to-the-spencer-county-community-foundation/

For more specific information, including details on becoming a 2021 sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, please visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stmeinradrocksfest or contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch/ Inkspot Productions, LLC at facebook.com/InkspotProductionsLLC, via email at writstuf@psci.net, or 812-309-8523.