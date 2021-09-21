78-year-old Thomas Alan Blume, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:11 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born October 8, 1942, in Huntingburg, to Matthew and Doretha (Blessinger) Blume; and married Elizabeth “Libby” Fulkerson of May 18, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Thomas was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and worked at Merkley’s Meat Packaging Plant in Ireland. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing and camping. He was a handyman around his house and yard. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gerald “Buck”, Richard, Roger and Dave Blume, Anna Marie Shepard, Marjorie Whipking, PhilamenaGoepfrich and Virginia Blume.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Blume of Huntingburg; and one daughter, Aimee Blume of Evansville.

A graveside service for Thomas Alan Blume will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.