55-year-old Thomas Gregory Ferguson, Sr. of Jasper, passed away at 5:30 a.m., on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born February 15, 1966, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Walter and Ruth Ann (Vonderheide) Ferguson; and married Kimberly S. Silvis on March 29, 1985, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Tom worked as a handyman; and enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, hunting, and spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Natasha Ferguson; one brother, Kenny Ferguson; and his father-in-law, Robert Silvis.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. Ferguson of Jasper; five children, Kathy “Kat” (James) Basham of Owensboro, KY, Shana (companion, Derrick McCracken) Silvis of Jasper, Ashley (companion, Tiffany Tucker) Ferguson of Louisville, KY, Thomas “T.J.” (Jordan) Ferguson of Celestine, and Tyler (Danielia) Ferguson of French Lick; ten siblings, Randall Joseph (Becky) Ferguson, Steve Ferguson, Tony (Christy) Ferguson, Chris Ferguson, Jay Ferguson and Marilyn (Jack) Wright Carrico all of Huntingburg, Gary “Gus” (Deeann) Ferguson of Lincoln City, Trell Ferguson of Corydon, Sheilah (Greg) Eversman and Jenny Himsel both of Jasper; his mother-in-law, Joyce Kuhlman; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lynn Ferguson; nine step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews, and great nieces/nephews.

Funeral services for Tom Ferguson, Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 1:00-7:00 p.m., on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to assist with burial expenses.