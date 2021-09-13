85-year-old Thomas L. Fehribach, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday September 11, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Tom was born on September 22, 1935, in Jasper, Indiana to Albert and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Dorothy Knust on May 22, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2008. He later married Carol Stedtfeld on March 7, 2013.

He was a 1953 graduate of Jasper High School.

Tom served in the Army and the National Guard.

Tom worked at Jasper Cabinets, Hopf Mining, Tool Pro and retired from Dubois Machine.

He was a member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation, Knights of Columbus, Elks in Mount Vernon and the Jasper Moose.

He enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheephead, watching nature documentaries and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Carol Stedtfeld, Mount Vernon, IN, three daughters; Sue (Tom) Royer, Sherri (Michael) Link, Terri Moeller, all from Jasper, IN, one son; Tim (Leah) Fehribach, Evansville, IN, one step-daughter, Kim (David) Morrow, Mount Vernon, IN, three sisters; Jean Eck, Patsy Dunkel and Delores Johnson, three brothers; John, Joe and Albert Jr. “Jimmy” Fehribach, five grandchildren; Josh (Mary) Link, Nicole (Mathew) Johnston, Amanda Moeller, Lindsey Fehribach and Desiree Royer, three step-grandchildren; Travis (Korin) Royer, Crystal Morrow and Samantha (Jason) Greenwell, three great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, and one step great-grandson on the way.

Preceding him in death are four sisters; Rita Gress, Lucille Crockett, Rosemary Hopf and Viola Fehribach who died in infancy and one brother Karl Fehribach.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas L. Fehribach will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview cemetery mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN.

Memorial contributions may be to Holy Family Catholic Church, Lange- Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.