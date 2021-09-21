TRAFFIC ALERT: Natcher Bridge shut down; police negotiating with suicidal subject

Natcher Bridge is shut down in both directions due to a suicidal subject.

Kentucky State Police tells us that several agencies are at the scene and are negotiating with the subject, who is armed.

This comes after the subject led police on a pursuit that began in Spencer County early this morning.

The pursuit came to an end on the Natcher Bridge after police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

The bridge has been closed since 6:30 am EST this morning.

Please avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Drivers can use U.S. 60 via Tell City.