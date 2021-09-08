TRI-CAP RSVP sponsoring trip to Miami & Key West, Florida

TRI-CAP RSVP is sponsoring a Miami & Key West, Florida trip through Diamond Tours, Inc. from Saturday, December 4 ~ Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The spacious, video and restroom equipped motorcoach will leave from the Jasper, IN Dollar General area on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, December 4th for a 9 day, 8 night trip to the exciting tropical climates and aqua blue waters of Miami and Key West, Florida, the Southernmost City in the Continental USA.

The $1,031 price per person is based on double occupancy and will include 8 nights of lodging, 13 meals- 8 breakfasts and 5 dinners, a cruise by celebrity homes on Biscayne Bay, a visit to the beautiful oceanfront Hollywood Beach “Broadwalk”, “South Beach”, Key West, the Bayside Marketplace, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens, Coral Castle, and a guided tour of Miami. You will enjoy free time to stroll on beaches, browse the unique galleries, specialty shops, and designer boutiques. En route you will visit Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley, GA and the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville, FL.

Anyone 18 or older in the surrounding Dubois County area is welcome to book this trip. A $75 deposit is due upon signing. Personal checks or money orders for the trip should be paid to the order of TRI-CAP RSVP, and sent to P.O. Box 729, Jasper, IN 47547-0729. The final payment is due September 27, 2021. Optional travel insurance may be purchased through Travel Insured International. Check out more information at www.grouptrips.com/TRICAP.

Please call Rachel Trabant at 812-482-2233, ext. 112 or email rachel@tri-cap.net for detailed trip information, single and triple occupancy prices, and travel insurance information.