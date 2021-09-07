Two juveniles injured in Martin County ORV accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that injured two juveniles yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., conservation officers responded to an ORV accident on Deep Cut Lake Road near U.S. 50.

Initial investigation showed that two juveniles were traveling on Deep Cut Lake Road when the operator lost control, and both juveniles were ejected. The operator was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital in good condition. The passenger was airlifted to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The operator was the only occupant wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Conservation officers remind everyone to always wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating or riding an ORV and to always use a seatbelt or safety harness when the vehicle has them.

For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, please visit https://www.offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.

Other responding agencies included Martin County Sheriff’s Department, Martin County EMS, Shoals Fire Department, Air Evac, and Indiana State Police.