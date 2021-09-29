Upcoming changes to SNAP for October

Two upcoming changes in the U.S. Food and Nutrition Services Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could impact Hoosiers next month.

On Sept. 30, 2021, the 15% increase in SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will end.

Starting in October 2021, benefits will increase due to the recent re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan.

The result of these two updates occurring at the same time is that in October most SNAP participants will see a slight increase to their monthly benefit.

SNAP households may have heard that because of the updated Thrifty Food Plan their benefits are increasing. However, they may not understand that this increase is to the pre-pandemic benefit amounts—before the 15% increase. As a result, some participants may be expecting their benefits to increase substantially over their current level.

With these changes happening around the same time, SNAP participants, stakeholders, and others may become confused. Here is a Q and A from FNS that could help.