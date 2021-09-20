Update on Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot during Incident in New Harmony

The Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy shot in New Harmony has been identified as Deputy Bryan Hicks, 41. Hicks is still being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital for a single gunshot wound to his head.

The suspect has been identified as Paul D. Wiltshire,70, of 612 Short Street, New Harmony. Wiltshire is still being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham would like to extend his gratitude for the countless thoughts and prayers for Deputy Hicks and his family. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for continued prayers for Deputy Hicks, his family, and the sheriff’s office.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.