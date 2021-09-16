UPDATE: Woman arrested for death of two-year-old now charged with Murder

The Pekin woman arrested for the death of a two-year-old girl in her care is now charged with murder.

The child, two-year-old Misty Ann Lynn McDowell, died on Tuesday morning after being rushed to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem by local emergency personnel.

An autopsy revealed the girl died from multiple blunt force traumas.

The live-in-girlfriend of the child’s father, Sarah Marie Bierly, was arrested on Tuesday and now faces felony charges of murder, aggravated battery resulting in death, along with the original charge of neglect of a dependent causing death.