Vincennes University Gibson County Center is hosting a Covid-19 testing and vaccine drive-through community clinic

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, Vincennes University is doing its part to help curb the spread of the virus and protect communities by ensuring individuals in Southwestern Indiana have access to testing and vaccinations.

The VU Gibson County Center in Fort Branch will host a free community drive-through Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, National Guard, and Gibson County Health Department. The temporary clinic is Sept. 21-25 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CDT) at the Gibson County Center, 8100 U.S. Highway 41.

The need for testing is vital due to the surge in cases caused by the Delta variant. There is also a continued need for easy and convenient access to vaccines.

Gibson County is in the highest advisory level for community Covid-19 spread, according to the Indiana Department of Health color-coded weekly metrics map. It is in the “red” advisory level with a positivity rate of 17.14 percent and 609 positive cases per 100,000.

Eligible individuals do not need to live in Gibson County to get vaccinated at the Vincennes University site. Nor does someone have to reside in the county to get tested at the site.

According to Gibson County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Kevin Cox, the clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible individuals. PCR and rapid testing are also available, Cox said.

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov It is requested that individuals pre-register for the Vincennes University site at. However, appointments are not necessary. Individuals must remain inside their vehicle and masks are required.

“We have seen an increase in demand for testing,” Cox said. “We want to make it available for the citizens of our county. It is important to have access to testing. We approached Vincennes University about hosting the clinic. We are very glad it agreed to be a partner and to support what we have going on.”

Gibson County Center Theis located conveniently at 8100 U.S. Highway 41, 15 miles north of Evansville, 10 miles north of I-64, and 11 miles west of I-69.

According to VU Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Services David Tucker, “Vincennes University is happy to partner with Gibson County Health Department to provide this convenient vaccination and testing site. We encourage every unvaccinated person in our community to get vaccinated. We also encourage testing as an important way to stop the spread of coronavirus. Please take advantage of these free services at the VU Gibson Center this week.”

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ To register for the clinic and additional information, go to