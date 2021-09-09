West Boggs Volunteer Weed Wrangle – October 16th

The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Management Area is hosting a workday to control invasive plants at a park in Loogootee.

The group is seeking volunteers to help with their Weed Wrangle event at West Boggs Park next month.

It takes place from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, October 16th, and starts behind the Activity Center.

Attendees should come prepared with sturdy shoes and work gloves; water and snacks will be provided. Hand tools will be provided for pulling and cutting shrubs, but volunteers are also welcome to bring their own loppers or hand saws.

Volunteers will learn how to identify and remove common invasive shrubs like Honeysuckle and Autumn Olive, all while helping to improve forest health and quality on the property.

If you have any questions, contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net or call (812)-482-1171 extension 3.

For more information on invasive species in Daviess and Martin counties, follow the Daviess-Martin CISMA on Facebook, or email daviessmartin.cisma@gmail.com.